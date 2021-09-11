Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of National Health Investors worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 78,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.0% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NHI opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The company had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

