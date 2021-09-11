Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of AMC Networks worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AMC Networks by 306.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMC Networks by 232.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AMC Networks by 248.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 23.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.