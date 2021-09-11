Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Change Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.48. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $24.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.