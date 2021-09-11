Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459,488 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Arcus Biosciences worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,214,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 36,890.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 188,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,295,000 after acquiring an additional 138,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 127,334 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.