Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,557 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.23% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1,143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,023,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,969 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 144,132 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 305,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 36,960 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 531,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 25,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $133.05 million, a PE ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 2.12. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.75 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.

In related news, Director John Chisholm sold 3,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $32,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Natural Gas Services Group Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

