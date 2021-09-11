Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Celcuity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CELC. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Celcuity during the first quarter worth approximately $3,959,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Celcuity during the first quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celcuity during the first quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Celcuity during the first quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celcuity by 60.8% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $21.18 on Friday. Celcuity Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $315.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 27.51, a current ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CELC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen began coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celcuity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

