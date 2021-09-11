Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 204,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Concrete Pumping as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at $9,134,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at $3,527,000. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth $2,930,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 334,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,012,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. 31.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $474.56 million, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.21. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBCP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

