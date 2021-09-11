Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 78,080 Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.77% of Wayside Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSTG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wayside Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $116.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan acquired 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,301.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,172.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

