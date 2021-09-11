Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after acquiring an additional 254,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,621,000 after acquiring an additional 39,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 410.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,942,000 after acquiring an additional 869,828 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,324,000 after acquiring an additional 350,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,747,000 after acquiring an additional 36,859 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPS stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.37. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

