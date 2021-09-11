Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,269 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEBO stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $607.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,007.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,515 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

