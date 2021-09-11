Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CSW Industrials worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,785 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 34.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,121,000 after purchasing an additional 228,559 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 32.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 786,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 193,137 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 28.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,524,000 after purchasing an additional 90,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 372,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $227,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,532.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research raised their price target on CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $129.50 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

