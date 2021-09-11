Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,084 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,084 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of CVR Energy worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter worth about $5,181,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in CVR Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVR Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 521,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

CVI opened at $13.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.95.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

