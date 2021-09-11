Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,508 Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,508 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of New Senior Investment Group worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 302,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.37.

New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.55 million, a PE ratio of -25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. As a group, analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group, Inc provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other.

