Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,762 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,933 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 24,762 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,007,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth about $46,778,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,703 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,196,000 after buying an additional 466,004 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth about $21,158,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $326,717,000 after buying an additional 351,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

FL stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,697 shares of company stock valued at $12,436,587. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FL shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.59.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

