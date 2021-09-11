Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,127 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 28.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 22.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,006,000 after acquiring an additional 40,393 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth $206,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 107.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,091,000 after acquiring an additional 459,630 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Shares of BL opened at $120.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.22 and a 200-day moving average of $111.46. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $78.37 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -77.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. Analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $1,089,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,565,723.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,235 shares of company stock valued at $14,441,146 in the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.