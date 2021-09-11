Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 95,036 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,036 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Malibu Boats worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,401,000 after purchasing an additional 95,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 2.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $69.09 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.11.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.86.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.