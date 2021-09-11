Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 82,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APG opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

