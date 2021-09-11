Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,425 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Heritage Commerce worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,199 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $652.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.31 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

