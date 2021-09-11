Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Life Storage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 49.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Life Storage by 53.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 41.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSI. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.59.

NYSE LSI opened at $125.75 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $68.31 and a one year high of $129.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

