Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of CSW Industrials worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CSW Industrials by 34.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,121,000 after purchasing an additional 228,559 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 121.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 64,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,840,000 after buying an additional 23,785 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $227,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,532.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CSWI opened at $129.50 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $143.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.12.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.