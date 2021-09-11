VideoCoin (VID) 24 Hour Volume Tops $105,783.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $94.69 million and approximately $105,783.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001349 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00021431 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00018048 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,939,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

