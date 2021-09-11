VIDY Hits Market Capitalization of $18.89 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. VIDY has a market cap of $18.89 million and approximately $578,269.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

