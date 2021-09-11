Vidya Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidya has a market capitalization of $7.91 million and approximately $139,390.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vidya has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vidya alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00059985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00161964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00043840 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.