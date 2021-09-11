VIMworld Price Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $59.01 million and $199,888.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00068846 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00059227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00126645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00159468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002886 BTC.

About VIMworld

VEED is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

