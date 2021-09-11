Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,017 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,715,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,245,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.18.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

