Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 32,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 75,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

About Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO)

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders. It operates through Pharmaceutical Operations and Clinical Operations segments. The Clinical Operations segment focuses on treating patients suffering from addiction and dependency.

