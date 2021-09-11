VNT Chain Market Cap Hits $2.62 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $656,386.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00059821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.99 or 0.00162577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00043844 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain (VNT) is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

