VNX (VNXLU) Market Capitalization Tops $1.21 Million

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. VNX has a market cap of $1.21 million and $97,154.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VNX has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VNX coin can now be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00059320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00160790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00043377 BTC.

VNX Profile

VNXLU is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

