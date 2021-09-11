Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is SEK 237.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on VOLV.B shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 278 target price on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 242 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

