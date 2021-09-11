VouchForMe Hits Market Cap of $217,852.97 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $217,852.97 and $48.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00060209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00161472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00043948 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.