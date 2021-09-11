Voyager Token (VGX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.03 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.64 or 0.00005786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $586.83 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00059422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00161715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00043042 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

