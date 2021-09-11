W Green Pay (WGP) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. W Green Pay has a market cap of $2.07 million and $24,655.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00059627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00161427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00043710 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

