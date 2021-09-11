Wagerr (WGR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,409.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and $5,409.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014863 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009051 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $296.52 or 0.00657370 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,812,174 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.