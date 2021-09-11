Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Walker & Dunlop worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $111.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

