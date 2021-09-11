Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,551,000 after buying an additional 46,469 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $728,000.

SPEU traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.83. 32,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,328. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $30.81 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76.

