Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 2.5% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 84.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth about $188,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.57. The company had a trading volume of 653,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,710. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.55. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $85.49.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.