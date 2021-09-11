Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 10,444 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.2% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 29,137 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,366,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,958,000 after buying an additional 163,771 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 77,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 219,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,593. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.95. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

