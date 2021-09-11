Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 6,475 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 135,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 85,473 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 749.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 201,793 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 696.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 188,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,972 shares during the period.

Shares of FEMB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.94. 18,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,820. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $38.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

