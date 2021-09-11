Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 9,783 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,264 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,256,000 after purchasing an additional 338,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,362,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,540,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,145,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,925,958. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.66. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

