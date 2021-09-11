Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,000. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.8% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,720,000 after acquiring an additional 589,802 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,998,000 after buying an additional 1,296,831 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,343,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,402,000 after buying an additional 415,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,855,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,552,336. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.