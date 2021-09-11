Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,107 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 145,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,308. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

