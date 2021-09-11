Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.5% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37,442 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,300,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 587,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 94,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,548. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.94.

