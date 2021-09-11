Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,775 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NULV. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

NULV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.31. 90,365 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.46. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70.

