Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.70. 6,200,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,422,474. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $51.30.

