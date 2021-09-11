Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.28 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,221 shares during the quarter. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF accounts for 3.8% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 2.90% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95,210 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,346,000 after buying an additional 48,430 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 356,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after buying an additional 22,320 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 689.9% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 213,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 186,160 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000.

Shares of FCTR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.81. 100,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,571. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.