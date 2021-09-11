Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.40 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,351 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 2.98% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DEED. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEED traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.05. 28,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,242. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $26.59.

