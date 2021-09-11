Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 124,304 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 131,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 55,840 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 711,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,599,000 after buying an additional 51,884 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.05. The stock had a trading volume of 307,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,956. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

