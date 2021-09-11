Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,992 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,409 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,986,000 after purchasing an additional 631,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 365,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $116.86. 736,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,409. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.37 and its 200-day moving average is $116.84.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.