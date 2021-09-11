Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,606,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,973 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $222.74. 351,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,694. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $229.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.51.

