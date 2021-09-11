Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,750 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.86% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 988,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after buying an additional 260,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after purchasing an additional 231,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 220,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 136,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA NUBD traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $26.15. 20,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,544. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

